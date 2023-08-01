Evacuation of French citizens from Niger to start this afternoon - French Foreign Affairs Minister
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 01-08-2023 16:54 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 16:48 IST
- Country:
- France
The first evacuations of French citizens from Niger will take place this afternoon, foreign affairs minister Catherine Colonna told LCI TV on Tuesday, following last week's military coup.
Several hundred French citizens will be evacuated, she said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- LCI TV
- French
- Niger
- Catherine Colonna
Advertisement