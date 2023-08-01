Probationers of Indian Foreign Service calls on President Murmu

The Probationers of Indian Foreign Service (2022 Batch) called on the President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan today (August 1, 2023).

Addressing the probationers, the President said that there could not be a better time to be an Indian diplomat. India’s role and influence in the international arena is expanding rapidly - both as a driver of global growth and as a strong voice in global governance. Today, the international community is looking towards India for solutions to complex global challenges: be it sustainable growth, climate change, cyber security, dealing with disasters or combating extremism and terrorism. She said that this presents unprecedented opportunities along with new challenges for young diplomats like them.

The President said that as the young officers prepare to discharge the responsibilities, they should keep in mind that the ultimate aim of all their efforts and activities abroad should be fostering growth and development in their own country. She said that they have to work with officers of other civil services hand-in-hand to attain the larger goal of greater prosperity of India. She further said that they must carefully cultivate and promote the important role played by the 33 million strong Indian Diaspora around the world. She highlighted that consular services and community outreach must be delivered with sensitivity and a humane touch. She urged officers to regularly meet Indian community members, and look after their welfare.

