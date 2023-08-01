Moosewala murder case: Gangster Sachin Bishnoi extradited from Azerbaijan

Gangster Sachin Bishnoi, who was allegedly involved in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, was extradited from Azerbaijan and brought back to India on Tuesday, officials of the Delhi Police said.

He was produced in a Delhi court, which remanded him in police custody for 10 days.

Officers from the Delhi Police's Special Cell had travelled to the Azerbaijan capital Baku to monitor the progress in the case.

''Bishnoi alias Sachin Thapan was successfully extradited from Baku and brought to Delhi on Tuesday morning,'' Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) HGS Dhaliwal said.

Sources claimed that Bishnoi was involved in the conspiracy and handling of the logistics for the murder. He was abroad at the time of the killing but tried to mislead the investigators by claiming that he had shot Moosewala, they claimed.

''Bishnoi left India before the murder of Moosewala. He first went to Dubai on a fake passport issued in the name of Tilak Raj Tuteja with an address of Sangam Vihar in south Delhi.

''He helped in doing recce and also provided one of the vehicles used by the assailants. He tried to mislead the investigation as after the murder he claimed that he had killed the singer,'' a source claimed.

When he was in Dubai, he thought that since India had good relations with the UAE, he could be extradited from there. So he had gone to Baku, the sources said.

Bishnoi was detained in Azerbaijan last year in August and claimed that he was not in India when the incident occurred. The sources said that he had applied for bail in Azerbaijan which was rejected.

Bishnoi was named in a Maharashtra Control of organised Crime Act (MCOCA) case, an attempt to murder case at Mohan Garden police station and other cases with the Special Cell, Dhaliwal said.

Sachin Bishnoi and another accused Anmol Bishnoi, brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, had fled the country using fake passports before Moosewala's murder.

Ganngster Goldy Brar was in touch with the assailants through the Signal application during the incident.

Earlier, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had arrested Vikramjeet Singh alias Vikram Brar, a key aide of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, following his deportation from the UAE to India.

Vikram Brar was involved in the killing of Moosewala. He was also involved in cases of smuggling weapons and extortion in India with the help of dreaded gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar and others.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29, 2022.

