Fallout from Niger coup should remain contained, S&P Global Ratings says
Reuters | Updated: 01-08-2023 17:29 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 17:22 IST
The military coup in Niger is unlikely to have a material spillover effect on sovereign creditworthiness across the eight-member West African Economic and Monetary Union, S&P Global Ratings said on Tuesday.
"We currently believe the potential negative impact on WAEMU members’ creditworthiness should remain contained," S&P added.
