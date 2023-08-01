Deal reached to end strike at France's Sunday newspaper - Lagardere media group

French media group Lagardere has reached a deal with staff on strike at the at one of its publications, France's flagship Sunday newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche (JDD), the company said on Tuesday.

Staff had been on strike since late June to protest the nomination of a new editor-in-chief, Geoffroy Lejeune, who had worked for a far-right magazine.

