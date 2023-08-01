3 youths killed after being hit by truck in UP's Mainpuri
Three people were killed allegedly after they were hit by a speeding truck near Ekhara village here on Tuesday, police said.The overloaded truck went out of control and overturned after hitting the three youths who were parking their motorcycle on the roadside, they said.Police Circle Officer CO Chandrakesh Singh said those killed have been identified as Mohd.
PTI | Mainpuri | Updated: 01-08-2023 17:33 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 17:25 IST
- Country:
- India
Three people were killed allegedly after they were hit by a speeding truck near Ekhara village here on Tuesday, police said.
The overloaded truck went out of control and overturned after hitting the three youths who were parking their motorcycle on the roadside, they said.
Police Circle Officer (CO) Chandrakesh Singh said those killed have been identified as Mohd. Kaif(18), Mohd. Amir (20) and Mohd Saif (21).
The truck driver fled leaving the vehicle behind, police said, adding that efforts were on to nab him.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Former MP CM Digvijaya Singh participates in Kanwar Yatra in Jabalpur
Biden appoints Indian-American business leader Shamina Singh to serve on President’s Export Council
Argentina Defence Minister Jorge Taiana to hold talks with Rajnath Singh tomorrow
Sri Lanka's President Wickremesinghe to hold talks with TNA ahead of visit to India
OBC leader and ex-Samajwadi Party MLA Dara Singh Chauhan joins BJP