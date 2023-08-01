Former ULFA(I) militant nabbed for recruiting youth for outfit

A former ULFA(Independent) militant was apprehended for allegedly recruiting youth for the banned outfit in Tinsukia district, a police officer said on Tuesday.

Acting on information that the ULFA(I) had launched a recruitment drive in some districts of the state, the police had launched an operation in Tinsukia last month, Additional Superintendent of Police Bibhas Das told reporters here.

The police had earlier arrested two link persons, identified as Jumon Bora and Sashanka Rajkhowa, from whom they had recovered a list of 17 names for recruitment to the outfit, he said.

Based on their interrogation, the police arrested another person, identified as Surojit Gogoi, who claimed that he was a former member of the outfit, Das said.

Police claimed that they have collected information that Gogoi had contacted several young people and had tried convincing them to join the outfit.

There have been reports that ULFA(I) has launched a recruitment drive in the Upper Assam districts of Tinsukia, Dibrugarh and Jorhat.

An arrested ULFA(I) linkman was recently injured in a police firing in Tinsukia district when he tried to escape from police custody.

