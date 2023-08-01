Left Menu

Former ULFA(I) militant nabbed for recruiting youth for outfit

PTI | Tinsukia | Updated: 01-08-2023 17:38 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 17:27 IST
Former ULFA(I) militant nabbed for recruiting youth for outfit
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A former ULFA(Independent) militant was apprehended for allegedly recruiting youth for the banned outfit in Tinsukia district, a police officer said on Tuesday.

Acting on information that the ULFA(I) had launched a recruitment drive in some districts of the state, the police had launched an operation in Tinsukia last month, Additional Superintendent of Police Bibhas Das told reporters here.

The police had earlier arrested two link persons, identified as Jumon Bora and Sashanka Rajkhowa, from whom they had recovered a list of 17 names for recruitment to the outfit, he said.

Based on their interrogation, the police arrested another person, identified as Surojit Gogoi, who claimed that he was a former member of the outfit, Das said.

Police claimed that they have collected information that Gogoi had contacted several young people and had tried convincing them to join the outfit.

There have been reports that ULFA(I) has launched a recruitment drive in the Upper Assam districts of Tinsukia, Dibrugarh and Jorhat.

An arrested ULFA(I) linkman was recently injured in a police firing in Tinsukia district when he tried to escape from police custody.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Noida: A New City Spread in 21,000 Hectares to Come up Soon

New Noida: A New City Spread in 21,000 Hectares to Come up Soon

 India
2
Samsung adds FIFA+ channel to its TV Plus streaming service

Samsung adds FIFA+ channel to its TV Plus streaming service

 Global
3
Burning car carrier off Dutch coast being towed away from shipping lanes

Burning car carrier off Dutch coast being towed away from shipping lanes

 Netherlands
4
Ministry committed to decarbonise steel sector in India

Ministry committed to decarbonise steel sector in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eastern Europe’s growing illicit tobacco trade wreaking global havoc

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023