Mumbai: Man kidnaps minor girl from Sewri; held

The Mumbai police have arrested a 23-year-old man for allegedly kidnapping a minor girl from Sewri area here, an official said on Tuesday. The accused Irshad Khan was apprehended from a bag-making unit in New Delhi on Monday and the girl was rescued, the official said.

Khan, a native of Begusarai in Bihar, allegedly abducted a 17-year-old girl from Sewri last month, he said. A case of kidnapping was registered after the girl's mother reported her missing, the official said. Based on the girl's call records, the police zeroed in on the accused, he said, adding that further probe is underway.

