Left Menu

Spain to evacuate more than 70 citizens from Niger

A foreign ministry spokesperson declined to provide further details about the operation, such as whether Spain would send its own aircraft, citing security concerns. The decision comes after France said it would evacuate its own citizens and those of other European Union countries after Niger closed its airspace and cancelled all commercial flights. The Spanish foreign ministry said embassy staff in Niamey have contacted Spanish residents and visitors there to coordinate the operation.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 01-08-2023 18:03 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 17:41 IST
Spain to evacuate more than 70 citizens from Niger
  • Country:
  • Spain

The Spanish government is preparing to evacuate more than 70 Spaniards in Niger by air after the military seized power in West African country, the Defence Ministry said on Tuesday. A foreign ministry spokesperson declined to provide further details about the operation, such as whether Spain would send its own aircraft, citing security concerns.

The decision comes after France said it would evacuate its own citizens and those of other European Union countries after Niger closed its airspace and cancelled all commercial flights. Italy also said on Tuesday it would send a special flight to repatriate its nationals from the capital Niamey. The Spanish foreign ministry said embassy staff in Niamey have contacted Spanish residents and visitors there to coordinate the operation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Noida: A New City Spread in 21,000 Hectares to Come up Soon

New Noida: A New City Spread in 21,000 Hectares to Come up Soon

 India
2
Samsung adds FIFA+ channel to its TV Plus streaming service

Samsung adds FIFA+ channel to its TV Plus streaming service

 Global
3
Burning car carrier off Dutch coast being towed away from shipping lanes

Burning car carrier off Dutch coast being towed away from shipping lanes

 Netherlands
4
Ministry committed to decarbonise steel sector in India

Ministry committed to decarbonise steel sector in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eastern Europe’s growing illicit tobacco trade wreaking global havoc

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023