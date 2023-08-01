Left Menu

UPDATE 1-S&P: Niger coup's impact on creditworthiness should be contained

Reuters | Updated: 01-08-2023 17:54 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 17:48 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@SPGlobalRatings)

The potential negative impact of the military coup in Niger on the creditworthiness of the eight members of the West African Economic and Monetary Union should remain contained, S&P Global Ratings said on Tuesday.

Rising insecurity in the region could affect investor sentiment as the situation remains fluid, the rating agency added. "The fallout from the coup in Niger on its neighbors will depend strongly on how the situation develops in the coming days and weeks, with an ECOWAS military intervention still on the table," S&P said, referring to West African regional bloc ECOWAS.

