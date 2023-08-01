Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan being implemented in 372 identified districts

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has launched the National Action Plan for Drug Demand Reduction (NAPDDR) which is an umbrella scheme under which financial assistance is provided to (i) 'State Governments/ Union Territory (UT) Administrations for Preventive Education and Awareness Generation, Capacity Building, Skill development, vocational training and livelihood support of ex-drug addicts, Programmes for Drug Demand Reduction by States/UTs etc. and (ii) NGOs/VOs for running and maintenance of Integrated Rehabilitation Centers for Addicts (lRCAs), Community based peer Led Intervention (CPLI) for early Drug Use Prevention among Adolescents, Outreach and Drop In Centers (ODIC), District De-Addiction Centers (DDACs); and (iii) Addiction Treatment Facilities (ATFs) in Government hospitals .

NMBA was launched on 15th August 2020 by Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment and is being implemented in 372 identified most vulnerable districts. Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan intends to reach out to the masses and spread awareness about substance use with focus on higher educational Institutions, university campuses & schools, reaching out & identifying dependent population, focus on counseling & treatment facilities in hospitals & rehabilitation centers and Capacity building programmes for service providers.

Till now, through the various activities undertaken on-ground, 10.47+ crore people have been sensitized on substance use including 3.34+ Crore Youth and 2.22+ Crore Women.

Participation of 3.23+ Lakh educational institutions has ensured that the message of the Abhiyaan reaches children and youth of the country.

A strong force of 8,000+ Master Volunteers (MVs) have been identified and trained.

Awareness through official Social Media accounts of the Abhiyaan on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram.

NMBA Mobile Application developed to gather and collect the data of NMBA activities and represent on the NMBA Dashboard at district, state and national level.

NMBA Website (http://nmba.dosje.gov.in) provides detailed information and insights to the user/viewer about the Abhiyaan, an online discussion forum, NMBA dashboard, e-pledge.

A National Online Pledge to be Drug Free had 1.67+ Crore students from 99,595 educational institutions pledging to be drug free.

MoUs have been signed with Spiritual/Social Service organizations like The Art of Living, Brahma Kumaris & Sant Nirankari Mission to support to NMBA and conduct mass awareness activities.

The number of de-addiction centers supported by the Department of Social Justice & Empowerment in the country particularly including backward and rural divisions, State-wise is attached at Annexure-I.

The details of the funds allocated to said centers during each of the last three years and the current year, State-wise is attached at Annexure-II.

