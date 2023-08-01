World News Roundup: Exclusive-U.S. quietly inspects Israeli crossings for its Palestinian dual-nationals; Myanmar junta grants partial pardon to democracy champion Suu Kyi and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Exclusive-U.S. quietly inspects Israeli crossings for its Palestinian dual-nationals

U.S. observers are in Israel this week to discreetly assess conditions at its border crossings for Palestinian Americans as part of an emerging Israeli-U.S. visa waiver deal, four officials said. The officials, who declined to be identified by name or nationality, said the delegation visited Israel's immigration office on Sunday, Ben Gurion Airport on Monday and would on Tuesday tour checkpoints on the occupied West Bank's boundaries.

Myanmar junta grants partial pardon to democracy champion Suu Kyi

Myanmar's ruling military pardoned on Tuesday jailed former leader Aung San Suu Kyi on five of the 19 offences for which she was convicted but she will remain under house arrest, state media and informed sources said. The pardons mean six years will be shaved off Suu Kyi's 33-year jail term, junta spokesperson Zaw Min Tun told the Eleven Media Group, adding that it was part of an amnesty under which more than 7,000 prisoners were freed across the strife-torn country.

US colleges refashion student essay prompts after ban on affirmative action

In addition to writing about their favorite songs and why they want to go to college, students applying to Emory University in Atlanta this fall will get new essay prompts aimed at teasing out details about their cultural backgrounds. The revised questions are among the changes at Emory and other highly selective colleges after the U.S. Supreme Court in June ruled that race-conscious admissions policies were unlawful, upending a longstanding practice for increasing minority enrollment in higher education.

Drone hits tower housing Russian ministries for second time in three days

A high-rise building in Moscow's business district that houses three Russian government ministries was struck by a drone for the second time in three days on Tuesday, in what Russia called an attempted Ukrainian "terrorist attack". A Ukrainian presidential adviser said Moscow should expect more drone attacks and "more war".

Pakistan suicide bombing death toll rises to 56

The death toll from a suicide bombing in Pakistan that targeted a hard-line religious group's political rally and raised security concern for a general election due by November has risen to 56, a government official said on Tuesday. The attack was the deadliest on a political party since campaigning for the last election, in 2018, in the nuclear-armed South Asian nation of the 220 million people.

Israel’s spy veterans take on their government over judiciary overhaul

Every morning Amir sets up a protest stand to warn passersby that Israeli democracy is in danger from hotly contested legislation to curb the courts. But he's a very unusual protester - a former Mossad spy who never before questioned the state for which he once risked his life on foreign missions. Amir, who declined to be fully named due to his sensitive previous secret roles, is among former veterans of Mossad, Israel's foreign intelligence service, who are taking to the streets in protest at their government's judiciary overhaul.

France to evacuate French, EU citizens from Niger

France plans to evacuate hundreds of French and European citizens from Niger over the next 24 hours, its foreign minister said on Tuesday, days after a junta seized power in the west African country. Niger's borders have been closed to commercial flights since military officers ousted President Mohamed Bazoum and his democratically elected government last Wednesday, in the seventh military takeover in less than three years in West and Central Africa.

Sweden to boost security controls after Koran burnings

Threats to Sweden have increased after recent Koran burnings, the country's government said on Tuesday, adding that it would strengthen border and internal controls and give police wider authority to stop and search people as a result. Sweden and Denmark have seen a string of protests in recent weeks, in which copies of the Koran were burned or otherwise damaged, prompting outrage in Muslim countries and demands that the Nordic governments put a stop to the burnings.

Spain to evacuate more than 70 citizens from Niger

The Spanish government is preparing to evacuate more than 70 Spaniards in Niger by air after the military seized power in West African country, the Defence Ministry said on Tuesday. A foreign ministry spokesperson declined to provide further details about the operation, such as whether Spain would send its own aircraft, citing security concerns.

Victims hope pope's Portugal visit to shine spotlight on clerical abuse

Filipa Almeida was 17 when she was sexually abused by a priest. She stayed silent for years but eventually found the strength to speak out and hopes a visit by Pope Francis to her native Portugal this week will remind the world of thousands of similar crimes. "I lived with this secret for 22 years," the 43-year-old told Reuters of her ordeal, which she said occurred during a religious training course. "It's not easy to live with these experiences."

