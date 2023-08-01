Left Menu

10 people declared fugitive economic offenders since 2018: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2023 18:36 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 18:36 IST
10 people declared fugitive economic offenders since 2018: Govt
  • Country:
  • India

Ten people, including liquor baron Vijay Mallya and diamond merchant Nirav Modi, have been declared as fugitive economic offenders by courts since 2018, Rajya Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

The Fugitive Economic Offenders Act (FEOA) was enacted by the Narendra Modi government in 2018 to crackdown on those who are charged with high-value economic frauds and abscond from the country to evade the law.

Minister of State (MoS) for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, in a written reply, said the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed FEOA applications against 19 people till now.

Of them, he said, 10 people -- Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, Nitin Jayantilal Sandesara, Chetan Jayantilal Sandesara, Dipti Chetan Jayantilal Sandesara, Hitesh Kumar Narendrabhai Patel, Junaid Iqbal Memon, Hajra Iqbal Memon, Asif Iqbal Memon and Ramachandran Vishwanathan -- have been declared as fugitive economic offenders by courts.

The amount of ''fraud involved in these cases is more than Rs 40,000 crore,'' Chaudhary said. As on date, assets amounting to Rs 15,113.02 crore have been confiscated under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and restituted to public sector banks (in FEOA cases), he said. The minister added that assets amounting to Rs 873.75 crore have also been ''confiscated'' under the FEOA in respect of the said fugitive economic offenders.

Four economic offenders have been ''deported/extradited'' to India by the ED so far, the minister said, replying to a question on how many economic offenders have been deported or extradited to India since 2014.

In a related development, the ED had issued a statement on July 29 saying that a special court in Chennai declared two businessmen as fugitive economic offenders in a money laundering case linked to remittances sent abroad in an alleged illegal manner.

The federal agency identified the two as Sudarshan Venkatraman and Ramanujam Sesharathnam, the erstwhile promoter directors of Zylog Systems Limited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Noida: A New City Spread in 21,000 Hectares to Come up Soon

New Noida: A New City Spread in 21,000 Hectares to Come up Soon

 India
2
Samsung adds FIFA+ channel to its TV Plus streaming service

Samsung adds FIFA+ channel to its TV Plus streaming service

 Global
3
Burning car carrier off Dutch coast being towed away from shipping lanes

Burning car carrier off Dutch coast being towed away from shipping lanes

 Netherlands
4
Ministry committed to decarbonise steel sector in India

Ministry committed to decarbonise steel sector in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eastern Europe’s growing illicit tobacco trade wreaking global havoc

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023