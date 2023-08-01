Left Menu

Maj Gen Amita Rani assumes charge of additional DG of Military Nurse Service

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2023 18:42 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 18:42 IST
Maj Gen Amita Rani assumes charge of additional DG of Military Nurse Service
  • Country:
  • India

Maj Gen Amita Rani on Tuesday assumed charge of additional director general of Military Nursery Service (MNS), the defence ministry said.

The officer is an alumnus of the College of Nursing, Army Hospital (Research and Referral), Delhi. Prior to assuming this responsibility, she held the post of Brigadier (MNS).

The general officer was commissioned into the Military Nursing Service in 1983.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Noida: A New City Spread in 21,000 Hectares to Come up Soon

New Noida: A New City Spread in 21,000 Hectares to Come up Soon

 India
2
Samsung adds FIFA+ channel to its TV Plus streaming service

Samsung adds FIFA+ channel to its TV Plus streaming service

 Global
3
Burning car carrier off Dutch coast being towed away from shipping lanes

Burning car carrier off Dutch coast being towed away from shipping lanes

 Netherlands
4
Ministry committed to decarbonise steel sector in India

Ministry committed to decarbonise steel sector in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eastern Europe’s growing illicit tobacco trade wreaking global havoc

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023