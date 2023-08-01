Maj Gen Amita Rani assumes charge of additional DG of Military Nurse Service
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2023 18:42 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 18:42 IST
- Country:
- India
Maj Gen Amita Rani on Tuesday assumed charge of additional director general of Military Nursery Service (MNS), the defence ministry said.
The officer is an alumnus of the College of Nursing, Army Hospital (Research and Referral), Delhi. Prior to assuming this responsibility, she held the post of Brigadier (MNS).
The general officer was commissioned into the Military Nursing Service in 1983.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Brigadier
- Maj Gen Amita Rani
- Military Nursery Service
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bhopal to Delhi: Official.
Fire in battery box of Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat train; no casualty
Water level of Yamuna in Delhi rises slightly to 205.58 metres, still above danger mark
US looking forward to working with India on investment platform to accelerate New Delhi's energy transition: Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.
Wazirabad water treatment plant resumes functioning, will operate at full capacity soon, says Delhi CM