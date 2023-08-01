Maj Gen Amita Rani assumes charge of additional DG of Military Nurse Service

Maj Gen Amita Rani on Tuesday assumed charge of additional director general of Military Nursery Service (MNS), the defence ministry said.

The officer is an alumnus of the College of Nursing, Army Hospital (Research and Referral), Delhi. Prior to assuming this responsibility, she held the post of Brigadier (MNS).

The general officer was commissioned into the Military Nursing Service in 1983.

