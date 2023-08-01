US targets two China-based firms over forced labor practices -DHS
Updated: 01-08-2023
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security on Tuesday said on Tuesday it would take enforcement actions against two China-based companies to elminate the used of forced labor practices in the U.S. supply chain.
In a statement, the department named the companies as Camel Group Co., Ltd. and Chenguang Biotech Group Co., Ltd.
