US targets two China-based firms over forced labor practices -DHS

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security on Tuesday said on Tuesday it would take enforcement actions against two China-based companies to elminate the used of forced labor practices in the U.S. supply chain.

In a statement, the department named the companies as Camel Group Co., Ltd. and Chenguang Biotech Group Co., Ltd.

