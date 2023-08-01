Left Menu

Man murdered in Delhi's Sadar Bazar area

A 30-year-old person was killed allegedly by two men when a quarrel broke out between them while they were drinking in north Delhis Sadar Bazar area, police said on Tuesday.A senior police officer said based on the information received at 1.17 am on Tuesday that an injured person was lying on a road, police reached the spot -- behind fire station, Chameliyan Road, Sadar Bazar.The person had a cloth around his neck.

A 30-year-old person was killed allegedly by two men when a quarrel broke out between them while they were drinking in north Delhi's Sadar Bazar area, police said on Tuesday.

A senior police officer said based on the information received at 1.17 am on Tuesday that an injured person was lying on a road, police reached the spot -- behind fire station, Chameliyan Road, Sadar Bazar.

The person had a cloth around his neck. Blood was oozing from the neck. There was a sharp cut on his neck. He was rushed to Hindu Rao hospital where he was declared dead, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was lodged at Sadar Bazar police station and investigation was taken up, they said.

The deceased was identified as Samir, a resident of Sultanpuri. He was a field boy working for an online company, police said.

During investigation, police nabbed Mohammad Amir, who disclosed that he, along with Mohammad Rizwan, a slaughterer, met Samir on Chameliyan Road. Samir, who was known to them for the last five years, was disturbed due to dispute with his wife. They generally used to drink together, the DCP said.

After purchasing liquor from Chamilyan Road, they started drinking at the corner of Chameliyan Road, behind fire station. Meanwhile, a quarrel took place between them. Rizwan attacked Samir on his neck with a broken glass bottle, following which they fled away, police said, adding that efforts are being made to nab Rizwan.

