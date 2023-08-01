'Area commander' of outlawed outfit arrested in Jharkhand

A self-styled area commander of the proscribed outfit Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad (JJMP) was arrested in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Tuesday, a senior police officer said.

Acting on intelligence inputs, the police arrested him during a special search operation from Panki police station limit, about 165 km from the state capital Ranchi, Superintendent of Police Reeshma Ramesan told PTI. She said that the 35-year-old man, identified as Suman Yadav alias Virendra, was wanted in over a dozen cases.

The JJMP leader was involved in two encounters that had taken place in Panki in Palamu district and Manika police station of Latehar district.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Lesligunj), Alok Kumar Tuti said Yadav was with his squad members when he was caught.

The other members, however, managed to flee.

