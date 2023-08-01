Woman shot at in Delhi's Kanjhawala

A woman was shot at by some unidentified people in front of her house in northwest Delhi's Kanjhawala area on early Tuesday, police said. At 12.32 am, police got information regarding an incident of firing, a senior police officer said. After reaching the spot at JJ colony in Sawda, it was found that some unknown people opened fire on the main gate of the complainant, the officer said.

The initial inquiry revealed that a woman family member of the complainant sustained a bullet injury. The victim was shifted to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, the officer said. A case under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC and the Arms Act has been registered at Kanjhawala police station, police said.

An investigation is underway to nab the accused persons, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)