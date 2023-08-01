Left Menu

Woman shot at in Delhi's Kanjhawala

After reaching the spot at JJ colony in Sawda, it was found that some unknown people opened fire on the main gate of the complainant, the officer said.The initial inquiry revealed that a woman family member of the complainant sustained a bullet injury.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2023 19:20 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 19:20 IST
Woman shot at in Delhi's Kanjhawala
  • Country:
  • India

A woman was shot at by some unidentified people in front of her house in northwest Delhi's Kanjhawala area on early Tuesday, police said. At 12.32 am, police got information regarding an incident of firing, a senior police officer said. After reaching the spot at JJ colony in Sawda, it was found that some unknown people opened fire on the main gate of the complainant, the officer said.

The initial inquiry revealed that a woman family member of the complainant sustained a bullet injury. The victim was shifted to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, the officer said. A case under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC and the Arms Act has been registered at Kanjhawala police station, police said.

An investigation is underway to nab the accused persons, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Noida: A New City Spread in 21,000 Hectares to Come up Soon

New Noida: A New City Spread in 21,000 Hectares to Come up Soon

 India
2
Samsung adds FIFA+ channel to its TV Plus streaming service

Samsung adds FIFA+ channel to its TV Plus streaming service

 Global
3
Burning car carrier off Dutch coast being towed away from shipping lanes

Burning car carrier off Dutch coast being towed away from shipping lanes

 Netherlands
4
Ministry committed to decarbonise steel sector in India

Ministry committed to decarbonise steel sector in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eastern Europe’s growing illicit tobacco trade wreaking global havoc

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023