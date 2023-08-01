53 incidents of use of drones for arms, narcotics smuggling from across border detected in 3 years: MoS Home

Drones are being used for smuggling of arms and narcotics from across the border in Punjab and 53 such incidents were detected in the last three years, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Nisith Pramanik said anti-national elements and smugglers are using drones for smuggling of arms and narcotics across the India-Pakistan border in Punjab.

In the last three years till June 30, 2023, a total of 53 incidents of use of drones in smuggling arms and narcotics have been detected, he said, replying to a written question.

Pramanik said a number of steps have been taken by the government in this regard, including effective round the clock domination of the borders by the BSF, surveillance, patrolling, laying of nakas and manning of observation posts along the International Border.

He said local police is immediately informed as soon any drone movement is observed. Depth nakas are regularly laid in suspected dropping zones of drone, he added.

The general public in border areas have been sensitised and made aware of such UAVs and drone activities and their likely security implications. They are encouraged to inform about any such activities in the rear areas to the BSF as well as the local police, the minister said.

He said the Home Ministry has established Anti Rogue Drone Technology Committee (ARDTC) under the supervision of the DG BSF with mandate to evaluate the technology available to counter rogue drones and certify its effectiveness in dealing with rouge drones.

