Left Menu

Response received from 24 states on 'One Nation One Police Uniform': Govt in Lok Sabha

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2023 19:48 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 19:48 IST
Response received from 24 states on 'One Nation One Police Uniform': Govt in Lok Sabha
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Home Ministry has received response of 24 states to the suggestion of using a common uniform for all police forces in the country, as suggested by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday that during 'Chintan Shivir of Home Ministers of States' organised by the home ministry on October 27-28, 2022, it was suggested to the states to consider 'One Nation One Police Uniform' to create a distinct identity of police and to ensure that citizens easily recognise police personnel across the country.

He said police is a state subject under the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution and the states and Union Territories have their own prescribed police uniform with colour, respective emblem and badge, etc. The states and Union Territories were requested to provide their comments and suggestions in this regard.

''The response of 24 states and Union Territories has been received so far. Further, a committee has been constituted in the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D) with members of some states and Union Territories, representatives of some Textile Research Associations, Troop Comforts Ltd and the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), to consider and finalise the report on the subject 'One Nation One Police Uniform','' he said in a written reply to a question.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Noida: A New City Spread in 21,000 Hectares to Come up Soon

New Noida: A New City Spread in 21,000 Hectares to Come up Soon

 India
2
Samsung adds FIFA+ channel to its TV Plus streaming service

Samsung adds FIFA+ channel to its TV Plus streaming service

 Global
3
Burning car carrier off Dutch coast being towed away from shipping lanes

Burning car carrier off Dutch coast being towed away from shipping lanes

 Netherlands
4
Ministry committed to decarbonise steel sector in India

Ministry committed to decarbonise steel sector in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eastern Europe’s growing illicit tobacco trade wreaking global havoc

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023