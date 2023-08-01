Response received from 24 states on 'One Nation One Police Uniform': Govt in Lok Sabha

The Union Home Ministry has received response of 24 states to the suggestion of using a common uniform for all police forces in the country, as suggested by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday that during 'Chintan Shivir of Home Ministers of States' organised by the home ministry on October 27-28, 2022, it was suggested to the states to consider 'One Nation One Police Uniform' to create a distinct identity of police and to ensure that citizens easily recognise police personnel across the country.

He said police is a state subject under the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution and the states and Union Territories have their own prescribed police uniform with colour, respective emblem and badge, etc. The states and Union Territories were requested to provide their comments and suggestions in this regard.

''The response of 24 states and Union Territories has been received so far. Further, a committee has been constituted in the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D) with members of some states and Union Territories, representatives of some Textile Research Associations, Troop Comforts Ltd and the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), to consider and finalise the report on the subject 'One Nation One Police Uniform','' he said in a written reply to a question.

