Left Menu

Jharkhand: Milkman among 3 arrested for burglary at Hazaribag house

PTI | Hazaribag | Updated: 01-08-2023 20:11 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 20:11 IST
Jharkhand: Milkman among 3 arrested for burglary at Hazaribag house
  • Country:
  • India

Three persons were arrested in connection with a burglary case in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district, police said on Monday.

The accused allegedly robbed the house of one Ajay Kumar Gupta, a retired Excise Department employee, at Malaviya Marg in Hazaribag town on July 27, they said.

Among those arrested was the milkman of Gupta's house, who was identified as the mastermind, they said.

The milkman has been to jail in an Arms case in the past, they added.

Jewellery worth Rs 12 lakh was robbed from the house. Police said they already recovered gold ornaments worth Rs 7 lakh from the accused.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Noida: A New City Spread in 21,000 Hectares to Come up Soon

New Noida: A New City Spread in 21,000 Hectares to Come up Soon

 India
2
Samsung adds FIFA+ channel to its TV Plus streaming service

Samsung adds FIFA+ channel to its TV Plus streaming service

 Global
3
Burning car carrier off Dutch coast being towed away from shipping lanes

Burning car carrier off Dutch coast being towed away from shipping lanes

 Netherlands
4
Ministry committed to decarbonise steel sector in India

Ministry committed to decarbonise steel sector in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eastern Europe’s growing illicit tobacco trade wreaking global havoc

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023