Jharkhand: Milkman among 3 arrested for burglary at Hazaribag house

Three persons were arrested in connection with a burglary case in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district, police said on Monday.

The accused allegedly robbed the house of one Ajay Kumar Gupta, a retired Excise Department employee, at Malaviya Marg in Hazaribag town on July 27, they said.

Among those arrested was the milkman of Gupta's house, who was identified as the mastermind, they said.

The milkman has been to jail in an Arms case in the past, they added.

Jewellery worth Rs 12 lakh was robbed from the house. Police said they already recovered gold ornaments worth Rs 7 lakh from the accused.

