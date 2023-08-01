Orient Cement Q1 net profit declines to Rs 37.03 crore
- Country:
- India
C K Birla group firm Orient Cement Ltd on Tuesday reported a marginal decline in its net profit at Rs 37.03 crore in the June quarter.
It had posted a net profit of Rs 37.41 crore in the April-June quarter a year ago, Orient Cement said in a regulatory filing.
Its revenue from operation was up 15.58 per cent at Rs 825.17 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 713.93 crore in the year-ago period.
Orient Cement's total expenses were at Rs 772.39 crore in Q1 of FY2023-24, up 17.73 per cent.
In the June quarter, the company's total income was up 16 per cent at Rs 829.60 crore.
Shares of Orient Cement Ltd on Tuesday settled 2.18 per cent lower at Rs 143.85 apiece on the BSE.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla calls for meaningful discussions during Parliament monsoon session
Telangana: Union Minister Reddy writes to President Murmu, Speaker Om Birla after stopped by police at Shamshabad
India's economic narrative brighter; takes charismatic lead in global economic evolution: K M Birla
Aditya Birla Capital Collaborates with Hexaware to Build an Immersive Metaverse Experience, Elevating Customer Engagement
Monsoon Session: Speaker Om Birla holds all party meeting after Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm