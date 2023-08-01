Left Menu

Orient Cement Q1 net profit declines to Rs 37.03 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2023 20:29 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 20:29 IST
Orient Cement Q1 net profit declines to Rs 37.03 crore
  • Country:
  • India

C K Birla group firm Orient Cement Ltd on Tuesday reported a marginal decline in its net profit at Rs 37.03 crore in the June quarter.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 37.41 crore in the April-June quarter a year ago, Orient Cement said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operation was up 15.58 per cent at Rs 825.17 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 713.93 crore in the year-ago period.

Orient Cement's total expenses were at Rs 772.39 crore in Q1 of FY2023-24, up 17.73 per cent.

In the June quarter, the company's total income was up 16 per cent at Rs 829.60 crore.

Shares of Orient Cement Ltd on Tuesday settled 2.18 per cent lower at Rs 143.85 apiece on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Noida: A New City Spread in 21,000 Hectares to Come up Soon

New Noida: A New City Spread in 21,000 Hectares to Come up Soon

 India
2
Samsung adds FIFA+ channel to its TV Plus streaming service

Samsung adds FIFA+ channel to its TV Plus streaming service

 Global
3
Burning car carrier off Dutch coast being towed away from shipping lanes

Burning car carrier off Dutch coast being towed away from shipping lanes

 Netherlands
4
Ministry committed to decarbonise steel sector in India

Ministry committed to decarbonise steel sector in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eastern Europe’s growing illicit tobacco trade wreaking global havoc

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023