MP: Boy killed, another injured as wall of under-construction building collapses in Sheopur

A 12-year-old boy died and another was injured when a wall of an under-construction building collapsed on them in a village in Madhya Pradeshs Sheopur district on Tuesday, police said. A building of the Ayush department is being constructed in the village, Dehat police station in-charge Rahul Raghuvanshi said.Three children were playing near the building and they took shelter close to a wall when it started raining, he said.

PTI | Sheopur | Updated: 01-08-2023 20:48 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 20:48 IST
A 12-year-old boy died and another was injured when a wall of an under-construction building collapsed on them in a village in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district on Tuesday, police said. The incident occurred in Kanapur village, some 10 km from the district headquarters, in the afternoon, an official said. A building of the Ayush department is being constructed in the village, Dehat police station in-charge Rahul Raghuvanshi said.

Three children were playing near the building and they took shelter close to a wall when it started raining, he said. The wall collapsed on the children, killing a boy and injuring another child aged eight, the official said, adding that the police have registered an accidental death report and a probe is underway.

The family members of the deceased boy have alleged that the incident occurred due to the carelessness of the building contractor and demanded action, it was stated.

