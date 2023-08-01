Impose President's rule in Manipur: DCW in report to Prez Murmu

President's rule should be urgently imposed in Manipur and a Supreme Court-monitored SIT be set up to probe clashes in the state, the Delhi Commission for Women has said in a report listing interim recommendations sent to President Droupadi Murmu.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal was in Manipur last week to interact with survivors of the ethnic violence that has wracked the state since May.

The commission has given 24 interim recommendations to the President on this pertinent issue.

''Given the extent of violence and the polarisation between the two communities, President's rule, as per Article 356 of the Indian Constitution, should be urgently imposed in the state. The administration needs to be run by neutral persons whom both communities can trust,'' the report said.

As part of the interim recommendations, the DCW has said Chief Minister N Biren Singh should resign from office and that a Supreme Court-monitored Special Investigation Team (SIT) be set up to probe ethnic clashes and the government's response. Besides, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union ministers should urgently visit the state, the report said.

It has also called for probe into the circumstances under which ''more than 4,000 sophisticated weapons were looted from the police forces and complaints received in the past three months against police inaction and/or collusion''.

The Commission has also sought two separate SITs headed by retired Supreme Court judges, one to monitor the investigation of all cases of murders, missing persons etc and the other to specifically look into cases of sexual assault.

Further, the DCW has recommended that all cases of sexual assault should be handed over to the CBI, and trials should take place in a fast-track court outside the state, preferably Delhi.

The survivors should be given an option for relocation and rehabilitation in the state where their trial would take place. They should be provided proper counselling, legal aid, housing, security, and livelihood opportunities. A compensation package of Rs 25 lakh should be urgently provided to the survivors and their families, the report read.

The Commission has also recommended launching a helpline for reporting cases of sexual violence.

It noted that ''sexual violence is often used as a weapon to humiliate and terrorise vulnerable people in a conflict zone''. ''There is an apprehension that many such cases may have occurred in Manipur in the past three months. The administration should urgently establish a helpline encouraging women to report cases of sexual violence, if any''.

The Commission also has given recommendations for ensuring welfare of pregnant and lactating women as well as children who may have been orphaned during the violence. It also sought adequate assistance in relief camps.

The DCW has recommended initiating online classes so that the education of students studying in schools do not suffer.

It has stated that for college students who have been displaced, if need be, arrangements should be made to facilitate their admissions in colleges located in other states. It has also sought prohibition of civilian blockades on roads to allow the unhindered flow of relief material to all affected districts.

The recommendations also include setting up relief camps in other states for Manipuri people and lifting ban on the Internet.

Maliwal has also sought time from the President to meet her and discuss the situation in Manipur.

At least 150 people have been killed and several hundred injured since ethnic violence broke out in the state on May 3.

