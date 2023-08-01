Left Menu

Nuh violence: NC chief Abdullah condemns imam's killing in Gurugram

Abdullah, the Lok Sabha MP from Srinagar, also said this was not an isolated incident as on Monday, a RPF constable allegedly killed three Muslims and his senior on a train. The country cannot progress amidst such incidents. The government must take decisive action against the perpetrators, the party said.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 01-08-2023 20:53 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 20:53 IST
Nuh violence: NC chief Abdullah condemns imam's killing in Gurugram
  • Country:
  • India

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah Tuesday condemned the killing of a naib imam at a mosque in Haryana's Gurugram and said the government must take decisive action against the perpetrators.

"Party president Dr Farooq Abdullah strongly condemns the heinous killing of a Naib Imam inside a Masjid in Haryana and calls on the government to take immediate action and ensure that the situation is brought under control," the NC said on Twitter.

A mob attacked a mosque in Gurugram and killed its naib imam, taking the toll in the violence that erupted over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession in Nuh district to five, police said on Tuesday. Abdullah, the Lok Sabha MP from Srinagar, also said this was not an isolated incident as on Monday, a RPF constable allegedly killed three Muslims and his senior on a train. "The country cannot progress amidst such incidents. The government must take decisive action against the perpetrators," the party said.

