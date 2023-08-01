Indian govt in constant touch with family of woman who went missing from cruise ship sailing out of Singapore

The Indian government is in constant touch with the family of an Indian woman who has gone missing after she fell overboard from a ship as it sailed through the Strait of Singapore from Penang, the northern island state of Peninsular Malaysia, the Indian High Commission here said.

Reeta Sahani and her husband Jakesh Sahani, 70, were on their way back to Singapore from Penang aboard the Spectrum of the Seas on Monday, which was also the last day of the couple's four-day cruise, when the 64-year-old woman fell off from the vessel into the Singapore Strait.

The Indian High Commission in a series of tweets said it is in ''constant touch with the Sahani family since the news of the unfortunate incident reached us''.

It is also in close contact with Singaporean authorities to address related issues and is facilitating legal procedures.

The mission said it has also reached out to the India head of the Royal Caribbean cruise company to extend all cooperation.

''We remain fully committed to supporting the family in this testing time,'' the High Commission said.

The Singapore Strait is a 113-km long and 19-km wide busy shipping route between the Strait of Malacca and the South China Sea with Singapore on the north of the channel.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore in a press release on Monday said that at about 7:50 am on Monday, the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) Singapore was notified that a passenger onboard a Cyprus-flagged passenger vessel, Spectrum of the Seas, had fallen overboard in the Singapore Strait while enroute into Singapore.

''MRCC Singapore is coordinating the search and immediately issued a navigational safety broadcast to vessels in the Singapore Strait and vessels in port to keep a lookout for the missing person and report any sightings to MRCC Singapore,'' the release said.

The passenger vessel was berthed earlier in Singapore to support the investigation, and had departed Singapore at around 4:30 pm, the release said.

