White House: No indication Russia was behind coup in Niger

The White House said on Tuesday it has no indication Russia was behind the coup in Niger and that the United States has not changed its decision on presence in the West African country.

A military junta overthrew Niger's democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum and his government last Wednesday in the seventh military takeover in less than three years in West and Central Africa. The U.S. government has not yet made any decision on the future of U.S. assistance to Niger, NSC Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby told reporters.

