White House: No indication Russia was behind coup in Niger
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-08-2023 20:57 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 20:57 IST
- Country:
- United States
The White House said on Tuesday it has no indication Russia was behind the coup in Niger and that the United States has not changed its decision on presence in the West African country.
A military junta overthrew Niger's democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum and his government last Wednesday in the seventh military takeover in less than three years in West and Central Africa. The U.S. government has not yet made any decision on the future of U.S. assistance to Niger, NSC Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby told reporters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Niger
- The White House
- Mohamed Bazoum
- John Kirby
- Russia
- Central Africa
- U.S.
- West African
- West
Advertisement
ALSO READ
EU seeks to revive Latam, Caribbean ties as it turns away from China, Russia
Russian scientists warn of powerful solar flare activity on Monday
Traffic stopped on Crimean Bridge due to 'emergency' - Russian-backed governor
Traffic stopped on Crimean Bridge due to 'emergency' - Russian-backed governor
Black Sea grain deal to expire Monday if Russia quits