Left Menu

Goa: 21-year-old arrested for raping girlfriend's friend

Albaz Ahmed Khan, who hails from Haveri in Karnataka, allegedly raped the 19-year-old woman at Arpora beach village on Sunday, a senior police official said. The complainant told her elder sister about the incident after returning home and the two then approached Anjuna police station.The accused was arrested under section 376 rape of the Indian Penal Code and further probe was on.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 01-08-2023 21:12 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 21:12 IST
Goa: 21-year-old arrested for raping girlfriend's friend
  • Country:
  • India

A 21-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly raping his girlfriend's friend during a picnic in North Goa district. Albaz Ahmed Khan, who hails from Haveri in Karnataka, allegedly raped the 19-year-old woman at Arpora beach village on Sunday, a senior police official said. As per the complainant, Khan sent his girlfriend away for ostensibly getting certain things and then forced himself on the complainant in her room. The complainant told her elder sister about the incident after returning home and the two then approached Anjuna police station.

The accused was arrested under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and further probe was on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Noida: A New City Spread in 21,000 Hectares to Come up Soon

New Noida: A New City Spread in 21,000 Hectares to Come up Soon

 India
2
Samsung adds FIFA+ channel to its TV Plus streaming service

Samsung adds FIFA+ channel to its TV Plus streaming service

 Global
3
Burning car carrier off Dutch coast being towed away from shipping lanes

Burning car carrier off Dutch coast being towed away from shipping lanes

 Netherlands
4
Ministry committed to decarbonise steel sector in India

Ministry committed to decarbonise steel sector in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eastern Europe’s growing illicit tobacco trade wreaking global havoc

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023