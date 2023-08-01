Russia downs drone in Crimean city of Sevastopol - local governor
Russia on Tuesday downed a drone over a district of Sevastopol, the city on the Crimean peninsula that is home to the country's Black Sea naval fleet, the local governor said on the Telegram messaging app.
"An explosion occurred on the ground (after it was downed), and grass and bushes caught fire," said governor Mikhail Razvozhaev.
Earlier, Russia's defence ministry said three Ukrainian sea drones had attacked two Russian Black Sea navy ships 340 km (211 miles) southwest of Sevastopol and were destroyed.
