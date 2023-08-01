Following are the top stories at 9.10 pm: NATION DEL49 HR-CLASH-3RDLD SITUATION **** Imam killed in attack on Gurugram mosque, Haryana violence toll rises to five Gurugram/Chandigarh: A mob attacked a mosque in Gurugram and killed its naib imam, taking the toll in the violence that erupted over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession in Nuh district to five, police said on Tuesday. **** DEL94 LDALL NCT BILL **** Govt tables Delhi services bill in LS; 'murder of democracy' says oppn; Shah terms objections 'politically motivated' New Delhi: The Union government on Tuesday tabled a contentious bill in Lok Sabha to replace the Delhi services ordinance amid vociferous protests by opposition members, who termed it a ''murder of democracy'', evoking a sharp retort of ''politically motivated'' jibe from Home Minister Amit Shah. **** BOM41 MH-MODI-2ND LD TRUST **** Trust surplus today seen in policies, hard work of people in India: PM Modi Pune: ''Trust surplus'' is seen today both in policies and hard work of the people in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday, as he received the Lokmanya Tilak National Award in Pune. **** PAR26 RS-2NDLD ADJOURN **** Rajya Sabha: Oppn MPs walk out twice over Manipur issue, Chairman asks them not to surrender space of dialogue, discussion New Delhi: Opposition members of the INDIA bloc on Tuesday walked out in protest from Rajya Sabha twice as they pressed for a statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Manipur issue along with a comprehensive discussion. **** BOM43 MH-5THLD ACCIDENT **** Maharashtra: 20 dead as girder launcher collapses during construction on Samruddhi Expressway in Thane district Mumbai: At least 20 persons including ten labourers were crushed to death and three others injured as a girder launcher collapsed during the construction of a viaduct for the Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra's Thane district on early Tuesday morning, officials said. **** DEL86 HR-NUH-LD KHATTAR **** Attack on VHP procession in Nuh was well-planned: CM Khattar Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday termed the Nuh violence as ''unfortunate'' and said the attack on a VHP procession was ''well-planned which pointed to a larger conspiracy''. **** CAL18 BH-HC-LD CASTE SURVEY **** Patna HC upholds caste survey; Mahagathbandhan rejoices, BJP on defensive Patna: In a shot in the arm for the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar, the Patna High Court on Tuesday upheld the caste survey ordered by it as ''perfectly valid'' and ''initiated with due competence''. **** DEL62 NCB-DRUGS-LD DARKNET **** NCB busts 'biggest' darknet LSD cartel operating in India, arrests 3 New Delhi: The Narcotics Control Bureau on Tuesday claimed to have busted the ''biggest'' darknet-based LSD cartel operating in India with the seizure of more than 13,000 blots and Rs 26 lakh in cash and the arrest of three persons. **** DEL80 PM-MUSLIM WOMEN **** PM Modi asks NDA MPs to reach out to Muslim women, cites triple talaq ban New Delhi: Asserting that his government's decision to ban triple talaq has boosted overall sense of security for Muslim women, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked BJP leaders to reach out to them during the upcoming festival of Raksha Bandhan. **** DEL90 DL-BISHNOI-2NDLD EXTRADITE **** Moosewala murder case: Gangster Sachin Bishnoi extradited from Azerbaijan New Delhi: Gangster Sachin Bishnoi, who was allegedly involved in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, was extradited from Azerbaijan and brought back to India on Tuesday, officials of the Delhi Police said. **** MDS10 KA-CONG-MEETING-SHIVAKUMAR **** 50 Cong leaders, ministers from Karnataka to meet party brass in Delhi tomorrow to discuss plan for LS polls: Shivakumar Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday said about 50 state Congress leaders and ministers will be meeting the party leadership in New Delhi on August 2 to strategise on a plan of action for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. **** MDS20 ISRO-3RD LD CHANDRAYAAN **** Chandrayaan-3 in ''Normal health'', heads for Moon after ISRO conducts key maneuver Bengaluru: ISRO on Tuesday said the health of India's third lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 is normal - hours after it completed its orbits around the Earth and moved closer to the Moon. **** BOM46 MH-LD COURT-TRAIN FIRING-ACCUSED **** Train firing: RPF constable's mental health yet to be examined, police tell court, get his custody till Aug 7 Mumbai: A court here on Tuesday remanded Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable Chetan Singh in the custody of Government Railway Police till August 7 for allegedly shooting dead his senior colleague and three passengers on a moving train. **** LEGAL LGD40 SC-4THLD MANIPUR VIOLENCE **** Complete breakdown of law, order & constitutional machinery in Manipur, says SC, summons DGP New Delhi: Observing there is complete breakdown of law and order and constitutional machinery in Manipur, the Supreme Court Tuesday rapped the state police for "tardy" and "lethargic" probe of incidents of ethnic violence, especially those targeting women, and summoned the DGP to answer its queries on August 7. **** LGD32 DL-COURT-TYTLER **** 1984 anti-Sikh riots: Jagdish Tytler moves Delhi court for anticipatory bail New Delhi: Congress leader Jagdish Tytler moved a Delhi court on Tuesday seeking anticipatory bail in a case related to Pul Bangash killings during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. **** LGD33 DL-COURT-LD WRESTLER **** Sexual harassment case against ex-WFI chief: Minor wrestler not opposed to police closure report, court told New Delhi: A minor wrestler, who accused outgoing WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment, told a city sessions court on Tuesday she is satisfied with Delhi police's investigation in the case and is not opposed to the 'closure report' it has submitted, the public prosecutor said. **** BUSINESS DEL101 BIZ-ITR-FILING **** Record 6.77 cr ITRs for AY 2023-24 filed till July 31: Income Tax Department New Delhi: The income tax department on Tuesday said a record 6.77 crore income tax returns for the assessment year 2023-24 were filed till July 31, including 53.67 lakh first-time filers. **** DEL83 BIZ-RBI-LD 2000 NOTES **** RBI says 88 pc of Rs 2,000 notes valued at Rs 3.14 lakh crore returned to banks Mumbai: As much as 88 per cent of the Rs 2,000 currency notes have either been deposited or exchanged at banks, and only Rs 42,000 crore worth of such notes are with public as on July 31, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Tuesday. **** DEL50 BIZ-POWER-CONSUMPTION **** India's power consumption grows by 8.4 pc to 139 billion units in July New Delhi: The country's power consumption grew by 8.4 per cent to 139 billion units in July this year compared to the same month last year. ****

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)