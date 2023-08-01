Left Menu

Man assaults camera person of news channel in central Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2023 21:17 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 21:17 IST
Man assaults camera person of news channel in central Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

A 31-year-old man on Tuesday allegedly hit a camera person of a national news channel with a belt at Vijay Chowk in central Delhi and claimed that he was upset with the channel for not airing a video he had sent to it, police said.

A purported video of the incident shared on social media showed the man threatening media persons while being taken away by police.

According to police, the person seems to be suffering from a mental disorder.

Manoj Kumar, a resident of Faridabad in Haryana, hit the camera person without any provocation. The incident occurred around 11:50 am on Tuesday, a senior police officer said.

During examination, Kumar claimed himself to be ''Kalki'', the tenth avatar of Lord Vishnu, they said.

Kumar said he had sent a video to the news channel and requested it to broadcast it so that people get to know about him, but did not get any response, police said.

The camera person was sent to a hospital for treatment and further action in the matter would be taken according to law, the police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Noida: A New City Spread in 21,000 Hectares to Come up Soon

New Noida: A New City Spread in 21,000 Hectares to Come up Soon

 India
2
Samsung adds FIFA+ channel to its TV Plus streaming service

Samsung adds FIFA+ channel to its TV Plus streaming service

 Global
3
Burning car carrier off Dutch coast being towed away from shipping lanes

Burning car carrier off Dutch coast being towed away from shipping lanes

 Netherlands
4
Ministry committed to decarbonise steel sector in India

Ministry committed to decarbonise steel sector in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eastern Europe’s growing illicit tobacco trade wreaking global havoc

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023