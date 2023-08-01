Left Menu

Indian High Commission attack case: NIA raids 31 locations in Punjab, Haryana

Massive raids were conducted across the two north-Indian states Punjab and Haryana as part of the NIAs efforts to unravel the bigger conspiracy behind the London attack, the spokesperson of the anti-terror federal agency said.The attack was allegedly organised by UK-based Gurcharan Singh of the Dal Khalsa, Avtar Singh Khanda of the Khalistan Liberation Force KLF and Jasvir Singh, and many of their associates, both Indian and foreign nationals.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2023 21:26 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 21:26 IST
Indian High Commission attack case: NIA raids 31 locations in Punjab, Haryana
  • Country:
  • India

In a major crackdown against those involved in the attack on the Indian High Commission in London, the NIA on Tuesday raided 31 locations in Punjab and Haryana to unravel the full contours of the conspiracy and bring to book the culprits, an official said.

The High Commission of India in London was attacked on March 19 by a group of around 50 people during a pro-Khalistan protest. They committed criminal trespass, injured officials, disrespected the Indian flag and damaged public property.

Searches were carried out in various districts including Moga, Barnala, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Tarn Taran, Ludhiana, Gurdaspur, SBS Nagar, Amritsar, Mukhtsar, Sangrur, Patiala and Mohali in Punjab, and Sirsa in Haryana, a spokesperson of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said.

The official said the raids led to the seizure of digital data containing information related to those accused of being involved in the attack on the High Commission and other incriminating documents and evidence. ''Massive raids were conducted across the two north-Indian states (Punjab and Haryana) as part of the NIA's efforts to unravel the bigger conspiracy behind the London attack,'' the spokesperson of the anti-terror federal agency said.

The attack was allegedly organised by UK-based Gurcharan Singh of the Dal Khalsa, Avtar Singh Khanda of the Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) and Jasvir Singh, and many of their associates, both Indian and foreign nationals. They were identified during investigation, the official said. In May, a team of the NIA had visited the UK to probe the case. Subsequently, crowdsourcing of information was carried out to identify UK-based entities and individuals involved in the incident.

The NIA said it is leaving no stone unturned arrest perpetrators of the attack, their associates and their supporters, based in India and abroad. ''The NIA has been carrying out extensive investigations into the incident with a view to ensuring there is no repeat of such breach of security, disrespect to the Indian national flag or any threat to Indian interests abroad,'' the spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Noida: A New City Spread in 21,000 Hectares to Come up Soon

New Noida: A New City Spread in 21,000 Hectares to Come up Soon

 India
2
Samsung adds FIFA+ channel to its TV Plus streaming service

Samsung adds FIFA+ channel to its TV Plus streaming service

 Global
3
Burning car carrier off Dutch coast being towed away from shipping lanes

Burning car carrier off Dutch coast being towed away from shipping lanes

 Netherlands
4
Ministry committed to decarbonise steel sector in India

Ministry committed to decarbonise steel sector in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eastern Europe’s growing illicit tobacco trade wreaking global havoc

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023