Youths ransack highway shops in Rajasthan's Alwar, police suspect Nuh link

The services are suspended in four tehsils in northern part of Bharatpur, the SP said.Both Alwar and Bharatpur share border with Nuh district of Haryana where communal violence erupted on Monday.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 01-08-2023 21:29 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 21:29 IST
A group of youths on Tuesday allegedly ransacked a few roadside shops on a highway in Rajasthan's Alwar district, with police suspecting that it could be linked to the communal tension in neighbouring Nuh in Haryana.

Security has been tightened in the area. The Rajasthan Police said no one was injured in the incident, while some suspects have been detained.

Mobile internet services were suspended in four tehsils of Bharatpur district which share border with Nuh district as a precautionary measure.

''According to the primary information, the youths shouting religious slogans ransacked two or three shops, including a chicken center, in Bhiwadi. No one was injured in the incident,'' a police official said.

He said the shops belonged to the minority community.

''The incident might be inspired by the violence in Nuh district of Haryana,'' the officer said, adding that efforts to identify the accused are being made.

Bhiwadi SP Vikas Sharma said some suspects have been detained and police teams are working on nabbing the other accused involved in the case.

He informed that additional policemen have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order.

Bharatpur SP Mridul Kachawa said the mobile internet services have been suspended for 24 hours till Wednesday morning as a precautionary measure. ''The services are suspended in four tehsils in northern part of Bharatpur,'' the SP said.

Both Alwar and Bharatpur share border with Nuh district of Haryana where communal violence erupted on Monday.

