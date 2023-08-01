Left Menu

2 members of Tillu Tajpuriya gang arrested in Delhi

Police laid a trap and nabbed him from Auchandi Border, Special Commissioner of Police crime Ravindra Singh Yadav said.Later, Qureshi was also arrested from Jahangirpuri, Yadav said.It was revealed that Bunty and his elder brother Ravi came in contact with gangster Vikas in jail and became a part of their syndicate.Gangster Tillu Tajpuriya was killed on May 2 inside Tihar jail by four members of the rival Gogi gang who stabbed him 92 times with improvised weapons.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2023 21:30 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 21:30 IST
2 members of Tillu Tajpuriya gang arrested in Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

Two alleged members of the Tillu Tajpuriya gang wanted in a 2017 murder case were arrested here, police said on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Bunty (28), from Haryana's Rohtak, and Javed Qureshi (30), a resident of Jahangirpuri, they said.

On November 5, 2017, one Ankit, along with his three friends, was present at a godown in Bakoli village here. Ankit used to take favour of gangster Jitender alias Gogi, a senior police officer said.

Vikas, a member of the Tillu Tajpuria gang, and his three accomplices came there. Vikas shot dead Ankit on the direction of his associates, the officer said.

The Tillu Tajpuria gang and Gogi gang are rival groups. Later, Vikas and one Ravi were arrested and they disclosed the names of Javed Qureshi and Bunty. Bunty is Ravi's brother, they said.

In 2015, Gogi, along with his associates, shot at Vikas and he suffered a bullet injujry on his leg. Vikas, the key member of the Tillu gang, believed that Ankit was inclined towards the rival Gogi gang and decided to eliminate him, police said.

Police got a tip-off that Bunty was residing somewhere in Rohtak and was going to Delhi to meet some of his associates. Police laid a trap and nabbed him from Auchandi Border, Special Commissioner of Police (crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said.

Later, Qureshi was also arrested from Jahangirpuri, Yadav said.

It was revealed that Bunty and his elder brother Ravi came in contact with gangster Vikas in jail and became a part of their syndicate.

Gangster Tillu Tajpuriya was killed on May 2 inside Tihar jail by four members of the rival Gogi gang who stabbed him 92 times with improvised weapons. Tajpuriya was lodged in Tihar jail since 2016. He was an accused in the 2021 Rohini court shootout, in which gangster Jitender Gogi was killed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Noida: A New City Spread in 21,000 Hectares to Come up Soon

New Noida: A New City Spread in 21,000 Hectares to Come up Soon

 India
2
Samsung adds FIFA+ channel to its TV Plus streaming service

Samsung adds FIFA+ channel to its TV Plus streaming service

 Global
3
Burning car carrier off Dutch coast being towed away from shipping lanes

Burning car carrier off Dutch coast being towed away from shipping lanes

 Netherlands
4
Ministry committed to decarbonise steel sector in India

Ministry committed to decarbonise steel sector in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of Drinking Water Before Bed: Sleep Better, Age Better, Boost Energy!

Empowering the Future: Learning from 1,000 Years of Economic History in AI

Unlocking the Power of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: How it Rewires Our Minds

Depression and the Office: To Tell or Not to Tell?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023