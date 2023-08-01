Left Menu

Two senior citizens become latest victims of gold polishing fraud in Nagpur

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 01-08-2023 21:36 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 21:36 IST
Two senior citizens become latest victims of gold polishing fraud in Nagpur
  • Country:
  • India

A 64-year-old man and a woman lost their gold chains worth over Rs 1 lakh after they fell prey to jewellery polishing fraud in Sakkardara area of Nagpur city in Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday.

Both the victims are neighbours.

The incident occurred around Monday noon when the 64-year-old was approached by two men who claimed they polished jewellery.

The duo stole gold chains with a sleight of hand.

A case has been registered.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Noida: A New City Spread in 21,000 Hectares to Come up Soon

New Noida: A New City Spread in 21,000 Hectares to Come up Soon

 India
2
Samsung adds FIFA+ channel to its TV Plus streaming service

Samsung adds FIFA+ channel to its TV Plus streaming service

 Global
3
Burning car carrier off Dutch coast being towed away from shipping lanes

Burning car carrier off Dutch coast being towed away from shipping lanes

 Netherlands
4
Ministry committed to decarbonise steel sector in India

Ministry committed to decarbonise steel sector in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of Drinking Water Before Bed: Sleep Better, Age Better, Boost Energy!

Empowering the Future: Learning from 1,000 Years of Economic History in AI

Unlocking the Power of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: How it Rewires Our Minds

Depression and the Office: To Tell or Not to Tell?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023