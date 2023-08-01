Two senior citizens become latest victims of gold polishing fraud in Nagpur

A 64-year-old man and a woman lost their gold chains worth over Rs 1 lakh after they fell prey to jewellery polishing fraud in Sakkardara area of Nagpur city in Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday.

Both the victims are neighbours.

The incident occurred around Monday noon when the 64-year-old was approached by two men who claimed they polished jewellery.

The duo stole gold chains with a sleight of hand.

A case has been registered.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)