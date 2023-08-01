Left Menu

Centre approves Rs 951 cr to Uttarakhand as special assistance

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 01-08-2023 21:44 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 21:42 IST
The Centre on Tuesday approved a special assistance of Rs 951 crore in the form of loan for different development projects in Uttarakhand.

The Union Finance Ministry has approved a special assistance (loan) of Rs 951 crore to Uttarakhand for 48 projects in the state, an official release said.

The allocations include Rs 110 crore for drinking water facility in rural areas under Jal Jeevan Mission, Rs 61 crore for upgradation of a Model College in Nainital, Rs 60 crore for addition of 500-beds at Doon Medical College and Rs 33.98 crore for the Doon Medical College campus.

Other projects include Rs 56 crore for PMGSY state share, Rs 55 crore for Roorkee-Deoband rail line ine, Rs 25.91 crore for a skill hub at Sahaspur, Rs 25 crore for Farm Machinery Bank, Rs 25 crore each for Tanakpur ISBT and a bus depot in Dehradun.

Rs 20.16 crore has also been given for the Almora sewerage scheme.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the special assistance.

