Teenager murdered by friends in Nagpur

A 17-year-old was allegedly murdered by his two friends during a drunken brawl in Nandanvan area here, police said on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Tushar Ingale, a resident of Gujar Nagar.

Deva Naik (20) and Rohit Shende (22), both residents of Jai Bhim chowk, were arrested in the case, said a police official. Tushar had apparently borrowed about Rs 10,000 from the accused and failed to repay it, he said. On late Monday night the accused had a quarrel with him over the issue after all three drank liquor together at an isolated spot in Sangharsh Nagar. In a fit of rage, Deva and Rohit allegedly smashed Tushar's head with a stone.

Nandanvan police arrested the accused under IPC section 302 (murder) and further probe is on.

