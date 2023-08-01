Left Menu

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 01-08-2023 21:47 IST
UP: Youth arrested for spying for Pakistan's ISI
The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) arrested a youth for allegedly spying for Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI, police said on Tuesday.

Mukim Siddiqui alias Arshad (21), a resident of Dinpurwa in Gonda district, was arrested from here on Monday, a statement issued by the ATS said.

Two SIM cards and a mobile phone were recovered from his possession, it said.

On July 16, the ATS had arrested Mohd Raees, Armaan Ali and Mohd Salman Siddiqui for allegedly spying for the ISI and indulging in anti-national activities.

During the interrogation of the three accused, it was revealed that Siddiqui also worked for the ISI, the statement said.

Further probe in the matter is on, police said.

