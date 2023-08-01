Left Menu

Four manufacturers agree to refund excess amount for breach of ex-factory price to customers

After the examination of reports from testing agencies for the alleged OEMs, it was found that six OEMs were fully PMP compliant, while other seven OEMs have been found to be violating PMP norms, the minister said.Further, four OEMs have agreed to refund the excess amount for the Breach of Ex-factory price to the customerspurchasers of electric vehicles EVs, he added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2023 22:30 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 22:30 IST
Four Original Equipment Manufacturers have agreed to refund the excess amount for the breach of ex-factory price to the customers who purchased electric vehicles, Parliament was informed on Tuesday. In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Heavy Industries Krishan Pal Gurjar said his ministry has received complaints against 17 OEMs under the FAME India Scheme Phase-II in the past 18 months, mainly concerning two aspects -- PMP compliance and Breach of Ex-factory price. Incentive payments were stopped in case of those complaints wherever detailed investigations were required.

Elaborating on steps undertaken for the investigation of complaints against the alleged original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), the minister said these measures include putting on hold the disbursement of demand incentives and referring the matter to testing agencies under the ministry for detailed investigation. ''After the examination of reports from testing agencies for the alleged OEMs, it was found that six OEMs were fully PMP compliant, while other seven OEMs have been found to be violating PMP norms,'' the minister said.

''Further, four OEMs have agreed to refund the excess amount for the Breach of Ex-factory price to the customers/purchasers of electric vehicles (EVs),'' he added.

