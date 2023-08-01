Left Menu

YSRC govt’s policies 'destroyed' irrigation sector in AP: Chandrababu Naidu

PTI | Kurnool | Updated: 01-08-2023 22:42 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 22:30 IST
YSRC govt’s policies 'destroyed' irrigation sector in AP: Chandrababu Naidu
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
TDP supremo Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday alleged that the 'destructive policies' adopted by the YSRC government in Andhra Pradesh have made the irrigation sector suffer a huge loss.

Naidu is touring Kurnool district as part of his ‘Yudha Bheri’ programme to 'expose' the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government’s alleged irrigation projects failures.

“TDP has declared a war on the destruction of the irrigation projects…will visit all the projects in the state to bring awareness among the people,” said Naidu addressing a public meeting at Nandikotkuru village.

Naidu noted that he embarked on the ‘Yudh Bheri’ tour from Nandikotkuru to Pathapatnam, which will cover 2,500 km.

Observing that the Matchumarri project was the lifeline of Rayalaseema, he promised to complete and dedicate it to the nation and called Banakacherla as the gateway of the same region, through which drinking, and irrigation needs can be met.

Claiming that the TDP government had successfully supplied water to Rayalaseema, Naidu alleged that Reddy has destroyed all these projects and vowed to focus on resolving the water crisis in the region on returning to power.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

