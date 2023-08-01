Turkish staff member at Sweden's consulate in western Turkey shot, seriously injured -state broadcaster
Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 01-08-2023 22:49 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 22:49 IST
- Country:
- Turkey
A Turkish staff member at Sweden's honorary consulate in the western city of Izmir was shot and seriously injured in front of the consulate building, TRT state broadcaster said on Tuesday. Izmir's governor's office in a statement said a Turkish citizen registered to the eastern province of Agri has been apprehended.
The police are investigating the incident, it added. The Swedish foreign ministry could not immediately comment on the report.
