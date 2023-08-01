Left Menu

US strongly condemns suicide bombing in Pakistan -State Department

Updated: 01-08-2023 23:14 IST
US strongly condemns suicide bombing in Pakistan -State Department

The United States condemns "in the strongest terms" the suicide bombing in Pakistan on Sunday that killed dozens of people, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said on Tuesday.

"No country should have to suffer such acts of terror," Miller told a briefing. The death toll from the attack, which targeted a hard-line religious group's political rally, has risen to 56, a government official said on Tuesday.

