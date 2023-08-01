Man kills woman in Uttarakhand, dumps body in bushes

Haridwar, Aug 1 (PTI ) The decomposed body found in the Ranipur area here six days ago was that of a woman allegedly murdered by her partner, police said on Tuesday.

The man killed the woman and dumped the body into the bushes, a senior police official said.

Accused Puneet, a resident of Dhampur in Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh, has been arrested, Haridwar Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Singh said.

On July 26, police had found a decomposed body and some clothes in the roadside bushes in Tibri, he said.

During investigation, it was found that the body was that of a young woman but her identity could not be ascertained, police said.

In the meantime, a man informed the SIDCUL police station that his daughter had gone missing, they said.

When the police began investigating the incident, the decomposed body was identified as that of the missing woman.

During the investigation, it was found that the woman and Puneet were in a relationship for many years, but their families were against their marriage as they belonged to different castes, police said.

Meanwhile, Puneet got married to another woman in February this year while the victim got engaged elsewhere, they said.

Even after the marriage, the accused was pressuring the deceased to maintain a relationship with him, police said.

Fed up with it, the woman changed her mobile umber. This angered Puneet and he called her to meet her on some pretext. He took her to a deserted place and allegedly killed her. He threw the body into the bushes and fled, they said.

Puneet was working as a supervisor in a company owned by SIIDCUL, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)