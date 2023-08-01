Mumbai: Two arrested for duping jeweller's employee

Mumbai police has arrested two members of a so-called `Bol Bachchan' gang which targeted jewellers from Ajmer in Rajasthan, an official said on Tuesday. The accused, identified as Altaf Fakir Husain (40) and Jabir Ali Talib Hussain (38), both residents of Madhya Pradesh, had committed similar crimes in Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Delhi and Hyderabad, he said.

Recently, they had allegedly relieved an employee of a jeweller of gold jewellery weighing 225 grams, the official said. One of the accused stopped the jeweller's employee on Dhanji street in Mumbadevi area posing as a devotee from Ayodhya, he said. Then the other accused engaged him in conversation and stole the jewellery he was carrying, the official said. The accused were traced to Ajmer and a team of Lokmanya Tilak Marg Police Station here was sent to Rajasthan to nab them. Further probe is on.

