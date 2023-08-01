Left Menu

Mumbai: Two arrested for duping jeweller's employee

The accused, identified as Altaf Fakir Husain 40 and Jabir Ali Talib Hussain 38, both residents of Madhya Pradesh, had committed similar crimes in Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Delhi and Hyderabad, he said.Recently, they had allegedly relieved an employee of a jeweller of gold jewellery weighing 225 grams, the official said. The accused were traced to Ajmer and a team of Lokmanya Tilak Marg Police Station here was sent to Rajasthan to nab them.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-08-2023 23:41 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 23:41 IST
Mumbai: Two arrested for duping jeweller's employee
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai police has arrested two members of a so-called `Bol Bachchan' gang which targeted jewellers from Ajmer in Rajasthan, an official said on Tuesday. The accused, identified as Altaf Fakir Husain (40) and Jabir Ali Talib Hussain (38), both residents of Madhya Pradesh, had committed similar crimes in Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Delhi and Hyderabad, he said.

Recently, they had allegedly relieved an employee of a jeweller of gold jewellery weighing 225 grams, the official said. One of the accused stopped the jeweller's employee on Dhanji street in Mumbadevi area posing as a devotee from Ayodhya, he said. Then the other accused engaged him in conversation and stole the jewellery he was carrying, the official said. The accused were traced to Ajmer and a team of Lokmanya Tilak Marg Police Station here was sent to Rajasthan to nab them. Further probe is on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for consumers; Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks and more

Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for c...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for consumers; J&J shares on track for biggest daily drop in 3 years on talc setback and more

Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for c...

 Global
3
Man killed in attack on Gurugram mosque, third death in Haryana violence

Man killed in attack on Gurugram mosque, third death in Haryana violence

 India
4
Indian Icon Awards 2023 – Organized by Kiteskraft Productions LLP In Association with GCCR at Hotel Vivanta Dwarka, New Delhi

Indian Icon Awards 2023 – Organized by Kiteskraft Productions LLP In Associa...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of Drinking Water Before Bed: Sleep Better, Age Better, Boost Energy!

Empowering the Future: Learning from 1,000 Years of Economic History in AI

Unlocking the Power of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: How it Rewires Our Minds

Depression and the Office: To Tell or Not to Tell?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023