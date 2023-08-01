US says it's following 'alarming' reports of violence in Lebanon refugee camp
Reuters | Updated: 01-08-2023 23:43 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 23:43 IST
The United States continues to follow "alarming" reports of escalating violence in a refugee camp in Lebanon, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told a briefing on Tuesday.
At least 11 people - most of them militants - have been killed in the camp since fighting broke out on Saturday between mainstream faction Fatah and hardline Islamists, security sources told Reuters.
