US says it's following 'alarming' reports of violence in Lebanon refugee camp

The United States continues to follow "alarming" reports of escalating violence in a refugee camp in Lebanon, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told a briefing on Tuesday.

At least 11 people - most of them militants - have been killed in the camp since fighting broke out on Saturday between mainstream faction Fatah and hardline Islamists, security sources told Reuters.

