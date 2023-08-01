Left Menu

Mumbai: Two held for racing motorbikes on highway, stolen bikes seized

Police has arrested two motorbike riders for racing on the Western Express Highway here and seized stolen motorbikes from their possession, an official said on Tuesday.The accused were identified as Salman Khan 29 and Ashfaq Iqbal Sheikh 20.

Updated: 01-08-2023 23:54 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 23:54 IST
Police has arrested two motorbike riders for racing on the Western Express Highway here and seized stolen motorbikes from their possession, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused were identified as Salman Khan (29) and Ashfaq Iqbal Sheikh (20). Police recovered 11 mobile phones and four motorbikes including three sports-bikes from their possession.

The duo has cases registered against them at different police stations including in Thane and Palghar districts, said police sub-inspector Vishal Palande.

''They were arrested under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code including section 379 (theft) and produced before a court which remanded them in police custody. Further investigation is underway,'' the official added.

