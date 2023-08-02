Poland sending more troops to border after Belarus helicopters violate airspace
Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 02-08-2023 00:05 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 00:05 IST
Poland will increase the number of troops at its border with Belarus after two helicopters from Belarus violated Poland's airspace on Tuesday, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.
According to the statement, NATO has been informed of the incident.
Belarus' charge d'affairs was called in to explain the situation.
