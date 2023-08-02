Turkish staff member at Sweden's consulate in western Turkey shot, seriously wounded

Left Menu

The ministry said it was in close dialogue with the Consulate General in Istanbul and its staff in Turkey. The Consulate General is in contact with the Honorary Consulate in Izmir and with local authorities, the foreign ministry added.

Reuters | Updated: 02-08-2023 00:06 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 00:06 IST
A Turkish staff member at Sweden's honorary consulate in the western city of Izmir was shot and seriously wounded in front of the consulate building, TRT state broadcaster said on Tuesday.

Izmir's governor's office said in a statement a Turkish citizen registered to the eastern province of Agri has been apprehended. The police are investigating the incident, it added.

The Swedish consul general will travel to Izmir on Wednesday to get more information about the incident, the Swedish foreign ministry said. The ministry said it was in close dialogue with the Consulate General in Istanbul and its staff in Turkey.

The Consulate General is in contact with the Honorary Consulate in Izmir and with local authorities, the foreign ministry added. The ministry said it would not comment further "on the threat to the diplomatic service or what security measures are being taken, as this risks counteracting the purpose of the measures."

Turkish Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc condemned the attack in a post on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter. He said a criminal investigation had been initiated to shed light on the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

