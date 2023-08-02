Belarus says its helicopters did not violate Polish border
Belarusian military helicopters have not violated the border with Poland, the Defence Ministry said in its Telegram channel on Tuesday.
"Accusations of a violation of the Polish border by Mi-24 and Mi-8 helicopters of the Belarusian Air Force and air defense forces are farfetched and made by the Polish military and political leadership to justify the build-up of forces and means at the Belarusian border," the ministry said.
