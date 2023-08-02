Left Menu

North Korea criticises US human rights envoy as 'wicked, mudslinging'

The appointment of "such a wicked woman" highlights Washington's hostile policy toward Pyongyang, it said, warning of "retaliatory action of justice." In a separate dispatch, KCNA accused France of escalating tension by sending fighter jets for joint air drills with South Korea.

Reuters | Updated: 02-08-2023 04:16 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 04:16 IST
North Korea criticises US human rights envoy as 'wicked, mudslinging'

North Korea denounced the new U.S. special envoy on the country's human rights issues, Julie Turner, as a "wicked" person who has resorted to "mudslinging" while interfering in other countries' internal affairs.

Turner, former director of the State Department's Office of East Asia and the Pacific in the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights and Labor, was nominated by President Joe Biden to the position in January and confirmed last week by the Senate. An unnamed spokesperson of what North Korea's state media called the Association for Human Rights Studies said Turner had earned "notoriety" for "mudslinging" over human rights issues and "spitting out coarse invective" against the country.

"Her absurd remarks are nothing but grumbles of either a person ignorant of even the concept of human rights or a human rights abuser embodying the inveterate bad habit of the U.S. which revels in meddling in the internal affairs of a sovereign state and slandering it," the spokesperson said in a statement carried by the official KCNA news agency. The appointment of "such a wicked woman" highlights Washington's hostile policy toward Pyongyang, it said, warning of "retaliatory action of justice."

In a separate dispatch, KCNA accused France of escalating tension by sending fighter jets for joint air drills with South Korea. The air forces of South Korea and France held their first bilateral exercises last week, marking the 70th anniversary of the armistice that ended the 1950-53 Korean War. French troops fought in the battle as part of U.N. forces.

"This is an irresponsible act that fuels tension in the already sensitive Korean peninsula and an outright military provocation that threatens our security interests by taking advantage of the U.S. hostile policy towards us," KCNA said, citing a researcher named Ryu Gyong Chol.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for consumers; Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks and more

Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for c...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for consumers; J&J shares on track for biggest daily drop in 3 years on talc setback and more

Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for c...

 Global
3
Man killed in attack on Gurugram mosque, third death in Haryana violence

Man killed in attack on Gurugram mosque, third death in Haryana violence

 India
4
Indian Icon Awards 2023 – Organized by Kiteskraft Productions LLP In Association with GCCR at Hotel Vivanta Dwarka, New Delhi

Indian Icon Awards 2023 – Organized by Kiteskraft Productions LLP In Associa...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of Drinking Water Before Bed: Sleep Better, Age Better, Boost Energy!

Empowering the Future: Learning from 1,000 Years of Economic History in AI

Unlocking the Power of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: How it Rewires Our Minds

Depression and the Office: To Tell or Not to Tell?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023